Neha Kakkar Grooves To 'Modern Ranjha' On Set, See Husband Rohanpreet's Reaction

Singer Neha Kakkar, on Tuesday, took to her social media handle and shared a video, which eventually caught her husband and singer Rohanpreet Singh's attention. Interestingly, in the reel video, Neha can be seen grooving on the sound of Singhsta's latest music video Modern Ranjha, which also featured Honey Singh. On the sound, Neha can be seen flaunting her moves while giving a couple of facial expressions. The hashtags in the caption of her video post suggest that it was shot of the set of Indian Idol 12. In the video, the singer can be seen sporting a grey colour metallic saree tamed up with a blue-colour balloon-sleeve blouse.

Neha Kakkar grooves on Modern Ranjha:

Within a couple of hours, the Garmi singer's reel video garnered more than 300k double-taps and is still counting. As mentioned above, Rohanpreet Singh commented "Tu Pelan eh Das Tu Aini Sohni Kiven Hai?? (First of all, tell me how can you be so beautiful)". Within a couple of minutes, Rohanpreet's comment bagged more than a thousand likes. On the other hand, a section of fans went gaga over Kakkar as they flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eyes emoticons along with one-word compliments such as "beautiful", "gorgeous", and "pretty", among many others.

A peek into Neha Kakkar's Instagram

Well, the above reel post is not the first time when the Coca Cola singer has shot a reel on the set of Indian Idol 12. Her previous reel video from the set of the singing reality show, which was shared on March 2, also featured judges Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. In the video, the judges' trio was seen having fun on the set while dancing on Neha's singer sister Sonu Kakkar's track Patole.

Instagramming the video, the Mile Ho Tum singer had written, "When a Punjabi Woman chills with a Gujarati & a Sindhi Man". Registering his response, Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet had commented "Rockstar". The video had garnered an overwhelming response the view on the same counted more than 800k and is still counting. Meanwhile, Vishal Dadlani also praised their moves in the video.

