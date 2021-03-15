Neha Kakkar Posts BTS Pictures To Wish Yo Yo Honey Singh, Calls Him 'Legend'

Popular rapper, singer and musician Yo Yo Honey Singh has turned a year older today. The singer is celebrating his 38th birthday on March 15. Fans of the singer have been pouring in birthday wishes for the singer to celebrate his special day. A ton of B-town celebs also took to their social media handles to wish Yo Yo Honey Singh on his birthday. Among those is the judge of Indian Idol latest season and famous singer Neha Kakkar who took to her Instagram to share adorable pictures with birthday boy Honey Singh.

Neha Kakka's post on Yo Yo Honey Singh's birthday

Neha posted some pictures from the time the birthday boy had visited Indian Idol as a guest to motivate the contestants. Both the singers are rocking in black outfits and seem to be having a blast on stage. The series of pictures posted by Neha has snapshots of the duo dancing together, singing together and enjoying the performance of the contestants from the singing reality show. Wishing the singer, Neha wrote, "Happy Birthday Legend. Long Live Yo Yo Honey Singhhhhh!!"

Neha Kakkar's birthday post for Honey Singh went on to garner a lot of likes and love from the netizens. Bollywood musician Vishal Dadlani also commented on the singer's post along with Neha's hubby Rohanpreet Singh who left some emojis in the comment section. Fans of the singers were also quick to comment on the post and have flooded Neha's comment section with a ton of heart and fire emojis. Check out some of the fan comments below:

Neha Kakkar and Honey Singh's new song

Neha and Honey Singh recently collaborated together for their song Saiyaan Ji which also featured Bollywood actor Nushratt Bharuccha. The latter had come on Indian Idol latest season to promote his new number. The song has been featured on YouTube and has crossed more than 250 million views on the streaming channel.

Talking about Indian Idol 12, the show has become very popular with the viewers and has had a lot of Bollywood celebs come into the show as guests. The latest episode of the show had legendary actor Jeetendra and soap opera queen Ekta Kapoor grace the stage as guests. Ekta Kapoor had also complimented Neha Kakkar on her glowing skin and her commendable singing skills. The show has also had Hema Malini, Jackie Shroff, Janhavi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao as guests recently. Indian Idol 12 is hosted by Aditya Narayan and has Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya on the judging panel.

