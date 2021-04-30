Neha Kakkar Recalls Days When She Used To Be Thin, Shares Pics From 'Indian Idol 12'

It seems that Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has gained some weight recently and she is missing the days when she used to be thinner than she is now. The singer recently took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from the sets of her show Indian Idol 12 that she is currently a judge of and recalled the days when she was thin.

The Indian Idol judge shared a series of pictures from the sets of the show and wrote, "Jab Main Patli Hua Karti Thi (When I Used To Be Thin), Few Months back!" The actor shared the pictures from the episode in which Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff had made an appearance as a guest judge.

Neha is wearing a pastel green Anarkali set with grass green leaf prints that she paired with matching gold and green jewellery comprising of a choker, earring and a ring. The post has various close-up shots of Neha along with a picture in which she appears to be dancing and laughing on stage with Jackie Shroff and a full-length picture of her that was clicked outside her vanity van. In the caption, Neha also mentioned that the necklace and the earrings were a gift by her mother-in-law.

Netizens were all hearts for Neha Kakkar's latest picture and were starstruck by the gorgeous beauty. Her fans poured in a lot of love for their favourite singer in the form of heart and fire emojis in the comment section of the post. Check it out.

Neha Kakkar is super active on social media and has lately been uploading pictures and videos on her feed every single day much to the delight of her fans. Earlier, the singer had shared throwback video and pictures from her trip with her husband Rohanpreet Singh to her hometown Uttarakhand. She said that she feels lucky to be born in Uttarakhand and called the place "heaven."

The singer recently shared a video of herself and Rohanpreet enjoying the sunset view from their balcony and shared that they hardly get to see the view because of their busy schedules and during the lockdown, they are finding happiness in Iittle things and they are taking full advantage of their Mumbai home during such time.

The actor celebrated her six month wedding anniversary recently and took to Instagram to pen a romantic post of hubby Rohanpreet Singh.

The singer stepped into the limelight with her song Second Hand Jawaani from Cocktail. Post that, she turned into an overnight star and got the opportunity to lend her voice to several popular Bollywood tracks numbers like Sunny Sunny, London Thumakda, Aao Raja, Kar Gayi Chull, Dilbar among several others. Her latest single Marjaneya which starred the real-life couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla was a hit with the audience and has crossed over 40 million views on YouTube.

