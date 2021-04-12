Neha Kakkar Shares Why She Is Upset With The Crew Of Indian Idol

Singer Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram handle and shared a behind the scenes video from a singing reality show, Indian Idol. The singer has a massive fan following of over 55 million on her social media handle. In the video, she complained about how the crew of the singing reality show does not let her have fun on the sets.

Neha Kakkar is upset she does not get 'masti time' on sets

Neha Kakkar was seen complaining about how her Indian Idol team does not let her have fun and as she keeps working on the sets. In the video shared by the singer on her Instagram, she was seen singing the song Bala as she sat on her king-size seat. She was singing the song in her own way when an announcement was made for everyone to get ready for the shoot.

The announcement made Neha upset as her fun time was disturbed. She is heard saying in the video, “Kya ya..masti nahi karne dete (no time to have fun)” as she donned an orange crop top and skirt. She still managed to give a few dance moves as she tried to get out of the huge chair and co-judge, Vishal Dadlani gave her a hand to help her get up.

The caption in the video read, “When the teacher in your classroom does not let you live your life”. Whereas the caption on the post read, “Kyaaa Yaaar Sahil!!! @thecontentteamofficial @sonytvofficial @fremantleindia Bus Kaam Hi Karwaate Ho, No Masti!! ðŸ˜©ðŸ™„ What say @vishaldadlani @realhimesh @adityanarayanofficial ?

Neha Kakkar's latest IG post

Vishal Dadlani Reacts to the post

Vishal Dadlani is the composer of the song that Neha Kakkar was singing in her video. The composer gushed to the post and left a comment stating, “Hahahahah his is the greatest performance of Bala ever!!” Neha too responded to the comment and claimed, “Has to be..it is my favourite song, I go full nuts singing this”. Check out a screenshot of their comments below.

Netizens react to Neha Kakkar's songs' video

A number of netizens flooded the post with their comments and reactions on the video soon after it was uploaded on Instagram. Neha Kakkar's husband, Rohanpreet Singh as well left a comment in which he asked how is Neha so cute. Few other netizens praised the singer’s performance in the video. Check out the comments on the post below.

Source: Neha Kakkar's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.