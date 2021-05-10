Neha Kakkar Teases 'Khad Tainu Main' With New Stills, Release Date To Be 'announced Soon'

Popular Indian singer Neha Kakkar, on Monday, took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures to tease her 56.9M Insta fam with her upcoming music video Khad Tainu Main Dassa. Interestingly, the upcoming venture of Kakkar will also feature her husband and singer Rohanpreet Singh. In the multiple pictures post, the first picture captured the couple while in the second and third, the duo can be seen posing for a self-portrait. Meanwhile, the fourth picture was the collage of all the stills in one frame. Instagramming the photo, Neha Kakkar wrote a short caption, which read, "release date to be announced soon!!" along with the hashtags such as "Nehu-Preet" and "Punjabi Song".

Neha Kakkar shares new stills of Khad Tainu Main Dassa:

Within a couple of minutes, the multiple pictures post managed to garner more than 700k double-taps and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans went gaga over the couple's stills as they flooded the comments section with various emojis, including red-heart and fire among many others. On the other hand, audio streaming Jio Saavn's verified Insta handle asserted, "oh yes! We can’t wait".

Interestingly, the Mile Ho Tum singer had announced her upcoming project last week. While making the announcement, the singer shared the first look poster of the song, in which she and Rohanpreet can be seen posing. However, the details of the upcoming song's release date are still under the wraps. Ever since the announcement, the singer is promoting it on her social media handle.

A day after announcing the project, the Garmi singer had shared a reel video, in which she recreated a popular sound with her husband Rohanpreet. In the video, Rohanpreet told Neha that he is having a headache and the latter asked him where is he feeling it. The video ended on a laughing note. Instagramming the video, Kakkar wrote, "He didn’t tell me Kahan Headache ho raha hai (where is he feeling the headache), where’s my fault in it?!".

Interestingly, the upcoming song will mark Neha and Rohanpreet's third professional collaboration. Earlier, the duo delivered two hits songs titled Nehu Da Vyah and Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Nehu Da Vyah has bagged 136M+ views while the count for Khyaal Rakhya Kar is over 110M.

