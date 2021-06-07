Neha Kakkar Thanks Her 'prince Charming' Husband Rohanpreet And Fans For Birthday Wishes

Neha Kakkar celebrated her 33rd birthday yesterday on June 6. The singer was showered with a lot of gifts from her husband Rohanpreet Singh and her fans. He also got their house decorated. Neha shared a few pictures from her birthday and thanked her husband and her family, friends and fans for wishing her.

On Neha Kakkar's birthday, her husband Rohanpreet Singh planned a perfect birthday surprise for her. He hired a team to decorate their house with pink and black balloons. She received several cakes, gifts and bouquets from her family and even her fans. She wore a black jumpsuit with mesh puffed sleeves for her birthday. She wrote that it was her first birthday after getting married. She mentioned that this was her best birthday ever. She called hubby Rohanpreet her 'prince charming' while thanking him for the surprise. She also shared a few pictures with him with all the birthday decor while she cut the cakes.

She thanked her fans for taking out some time to create birthday posts for her. It was impossible for her to leave a comment on every post. She doesn't let her team respond to her fans because she thinks that it would be disheartening for them. She also apologised to everyone who called her on her birthday because she had turned her mobile phone off. However, she added, "But You Must know that I’ve been seeing all My Birthday Posts, Messages and I have no words how much love you all shower on Me. Thank you bahut chota word hai aapke Pyar Ke liye."

Several celebrities like Stebin Ben, Shraddha Arya, and Afsana Khan wished her on her birthday. Stebin wrote that she has always inspired people and she should continue to do so. Choreographer Nidhi Kumar mentioned that Neha deserved everything. Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet replied telling her that he loves her. A lot of fans wished her on her birthday. They also flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some of the comments on her photos.

