Neha Kakkar Unfollows Many On Instagram, Says It's Due To 'bad Experiences'

Neha Kakkar recently opened up about how she was trying to eliminate negativity from her life. The singer took to her Instagram and shared that she had unfollowed some people on Instagram and going forward she will only follow people who she knows or has worked with.

Neha Kakkar unfollows people from Instagram

Neha Kakkar announced that she unfollowed quite a lot of people from her Instagram and cited the reason as 'bad experiences." She also apologized to the people who she had unfollowed and wrote that she would only follow the people she knew and she was working with. Taking to her Instagram story she wrote "Sorry!! Finally Decided to unfollow quite a few people from my Instagram. Coz of some really bad experiences in the past. Going to Only follow those who I Know or regularly meet or work with!

Sorry if that made you feel bad! Have no grudges against anyone But such is life! We have to have to be really careful!!". Take a look at the story below.

Neha Kakkar to quit Indian Idol 12?

Indian Idol 12 kickstarted the season with Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani on the judge's panel. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the sets were relocated and Vishal Dadlani decided to stay back in the city and was replaced by Manoj Muntashir and later Anu Malik took over. Also Neha Kakkar's sister Sonu Kakkar will take over her place in the singing reality show for the finale episode. A source close to the singer told a leading daily that Neha had been judging Indian Idol for the past seasons and wanted to take a break. The source added that she had worked hard for many years and achieved a lot and now wanted to spend some quality time with her husband Rohanpreet. That is one of the reasons why she did not continue judging Indian Idol after the team returned to Mumbai. Her sister Sonu has taken over and she will continue on the show till the end.

Neha Kakkar herself was a contestant of the reality show in the second season. She was eliminated early in the show and later made her debut with the song Hai Rama from Meerabai Not Out (2008) along with Sukhwinder Singh.

Image: Neha Kakkar's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.