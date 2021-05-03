Neha Kakkar Walks Around In 4 Outfits While Asking Fans To Choose Their Favourite; Watch

Neha Kakkar recently took to Instagram and shared a transition video. In her post, she was seen walking around in four different outfits while her latest song played in the background of the video. In her caption, she asked her fans to choose their favourite look. One of them dropped a comment writing, “Difficult to choose!” Take a look at Neha Kakkar's Instagram post below.

A look at Neha Kakkar's transition video

Neha shared a video that starts with her walking towards the camera in a black crop top and wore a grey pantsuit over it. She carried a black sling bag and opted for black boots while blowing a kiss towards the camera. In the next look, she wore a baby pink crop top along with cream, satin, ankle-length skirt. She added a dark pink coverup over it and completed her look with pencil heels. Later, she was seen in a black bralette, multicoloured jacket and boyfriend jeans while carrying a white sling bag. In the last look, she donned a multi-coloured crop top along with a long, flair, white skirt. Her hair was left loose for all her looks and her latest song, Marjaneya was played in the background. In her caption, she wrote, “Which Nehu you Love More?? The Looks Styled by #NehaKakkar VFX: @prathhmesh Make Up: @ritikavatsmakeupandhair Hair: @deepalid10 #Marjaneya #ReelItFeelIt #NehuDiaries.” Anshul Garg praised the video by writing, “Difficult to choose!” On the other hand, Neha’s brother, Tony Kakkar said, “Sabhi ki sabhi nehuuuuuu so pretty.”

A look at Neha Kakkar's songs

Neha Kakkar made her debut in Bollywood as a chorus singer in the film Meerabai Not Out. She gained recognition after the release of the track Second Hand Jawani from the film Cocktail which was followed by several other popular songs including Sunny Sunny and London Thumakda. Later, she performed party tracks such as Aao Raja, Tu Isaq Mera, and many more. One of her releases, Mile Ho Tum from Fever topped the list of most-viewed Bollywood songs on YouTube. Her latest song, Marjaneya was released on March 18, 2021. The song features Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik while the lyrics are penned by Babbu. Have a look at Neha Kakkar's latest song below.

(Promo Image source: Neha Kakkar's Instagram)

