Neha Kakkar Wishes Everyone Could Visit Uttarakhand, Hopes People Get Vaccinated Soon

Neha Kakkar jetted off to Uttarakhand in April and has been sharing many glimpses from her home town. She posted an array of pics while enjoying the morning sunshine amid greenery and also gave a sneak peek into the picturesque mountains and skies. In some of the photos, the Marjaneya singer also played with the leaves and pebbles by the stream.

Neha wished for everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. She hoped that post getting vaccinated, people can visit Uttarakhand to witness its beauty. Not only Uttarakhand, but Kakkar prayed for India’s well-being and hoped that employment in the country also begins smoothly. “Everything should be fine as soon as possible,” she wrote in her note.

Neha penned, “Humara Uttarakhand Sabse Sundar! Hey Bhagwan Sabko Jald Vaccine lag jaaye aur Phir Sab Aakar, Yahan Ki Khoobsurti Dekhein.. Yahan Ka bhi aur Poore Bharat ka bhi Rozgar Shuru Ho Jaaye Wapis, Sab Phir se Acha Ho Jaaye Jald se Jald.”

Neha Kakkar's latest song Khad Tainu Main Dassa, alongside husband Rohanpreet Singh, released on May 18 and garnered massive love from "NehuPreet" fans. While the song is crooned by the couple, its music has been composed by Rajat Nagpal and its lyrics are penned by Kaptaan. Before this, the couple had teamed up for Nehu Da Vyah and Khyaal Rakhya Kar, which also hit a staggering number of views online. On the work front, Neha Kakkar also released her song Marjaneya, starring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on March 18. The track trended No.1 on YouTube for three days straight.

Neha had also celebrated her 6th month anniversary with Rohanpreet Singh in Uttarakhand. She had added that the latter wins her heart every single day. "He makes me fall in love with myself even more. Everyday! He says he loves me more than I love him but I wanna say I love him a Lil more," Kakkar had written in her note. The duo got hitched in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on October 24 at a Gurudwara in New Delhi and their pics from their wedding festivities took the internet by storm.

