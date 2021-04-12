Neha Kakkar's Audition Video In Indian Idol; Her Journey To Fame And Stardom

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has certainly made it big in the music industry with her unique voice and catchy songs. The singer who is currently the judge of the singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 was a contestant of the same show a few years ago. Neha was a part of the second season of Indian Idol all those years ago and though she is a famous singer now, her stint in the show didn't last long and she was eliminated in the early episodes of the show. Recently a video of Neha Kakkar auditioning for Indian Idol 2 has been doing the rounds on the Internet and the judges reaction to her singing is shocking, to say the least.

Neha Kakkar's audition video in Indian Idol 2

In the throwback video first shared by a Twitter user, Neha is seen crooning to Aisa lagta hai from Refugee with a fellow contestant while judges Farah Khan, Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam listen with blank expressions on their faces. As soon they are done singing, we can hear an unimpressed Anu Malik telling Neha that he feels like slapping himself after listening to her sing and asks her what happened to you? The clip ends with Neha looking at Anu Malik with a shocked expression on her face.

Neha Kakkar's Indian Idol audition videos

While Neha Kakkar was trying her luck to become a part of the music industry, she decided to take part in Indian Idol 2 which was one of the only shows then in India to provide a platform for aspiring singers to make it big in the music industry. The contestants had to give several auditions before being selected as a contestant on the show. Take a look at some audition clips of Neha Kakkar while she was a part of Indian Idol 2.

Neha Kakkar's net worth

Neha Kakkar stepped into the limelight after her song Second Hand Jawaani from Cocktail went on to become very popular. Today Neha is considered to be one of the highest-paid singers of India and has a lot of popular songs like Saki Saki, Dilbar, Kaala Chashma, Aankh Maarey among many others to her name. Her latest song Marjaneya featuring Rubina Dilaik and Anubhav Shukla was also an instant hit with her fans and has millions of views on Youtube.

According to The Qnr, Neha Kakkar's net worth is around Rs 40 crores. The singer has built her net worth from her music career, event appearances and by judging reality shows. According to the media portal, Neha charges heavy fees of around Rs 1 to 2 lakhs for every event appearance and for a singing performance. The singer who recently tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh has a house in Mumbai and also owns several luxury cars.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Promo Image Courtesy: Neha Kakkar Instagram