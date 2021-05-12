Neha Kakkar's 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa' New Poster Out, Release Date Announced

On May 12, 2021, Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of new photos of her upcoming single, Khad Tainu Main Dassa. The poster features Neha and her hubby, Rohanpreet Singh. In the poster, Neha can be seen sitting on the lap of Rohanpreet and flashing a pout while holding a light-blue coffee mug in her hand. The couple can be seen posing adorably for the camera.

Neha Kakkar's new song Khad Tainu Main Dassa poster released

In the new poster, Neha could be seen sporting a blue coloured off-shoulder outfit, while Rohanpreet donned a white hoodie and red coloured turban. Neha went for subtle makeup and her short straight hair was middle parted and pulled back in a low ponytail. The poster of her new song also showed the release date of the song which is May 18, 2021. As for the caption, Neha wrote, "'#18thMay', '#KhadTainuMainDassa'". She further tagged the crew members of the song.

As soon as the new poster was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop lovely comments and several of them expressed their excitement for the couple's latest single. A fan commented, "So excited" with a pair of red hearts. Another one wrote, "Perfect couple". A netizen commented, "Pyari nehu" with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, "Oh my god... cuteness and hotness" with a fire emoji. A user commented, "Best couple", while another one wrote, "so sweet of you ma'am" with fire and OK gesture emoticons.

It was only recently that the Punjabi singer unveiled the first look of her new song, Khad Tainu Main Dassa. In the poster, the couple can be seen sporting colour coordinated outfits. Neha donned an orange ruffled off-shoulder crop top which she paired with a mustard-coloured skirt, while Rohanpreet sported a quirky yellow shirt and orange pants. She captioned the post, "First Look/Poster of '#KhadTainuMainDassa' by Your Nehu and My @rohanpreetsingh". Tony Kakkar commented, "Have been waiting for it for so long.. Oh this song and the video", while several other celebrities also expressed their excitement.

IMAGE: NEHA KAKKAR'S INSTAGRAM

