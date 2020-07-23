Neha Sharma Shares BTS Video From 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' Shoot, Fans Shower Love

Neha Sharma and Sidharth Shukla's upcoming music video, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya has already created a storm on social media. Fans seem to be in love with the pair. Recently, Neha Sharma shared a BTS video from the sets of Dil Ko Karaar Aaya and fans have been showering their love in the comment section. Here's what this is about.

Neha Sharma shares BTS video from Dil Ko Karaar Aaya

The previous day, Neha Sharma took to her Instagram account to post a BTS video from the sets of Dil Ko Karaar Aaya music video. Neha is standing close to Sidharth Shukla and looking down coyly while the latter is looking intensely at her face. Adding a caption to the post, Neha Sharma announced the release date of Dil Ko Karaar Aaya.

In the video, Neha Sharma is dressed in a red, thigh-high slit gown with gladiator sandals. Her hair is left open in wavy curls. Sidharth Shukla, on the other hand, looks handsome clad in an all-black outfit. The two seem to be inside a glasshouse.

Fan reactions to Neha Sharma's BTS video

Fans seem quite smitten with Neha Sharma and Sidharth Shukla's pairing in the Dil Ko Karaar Aaya music video. They poured out their love and support for the two on Neha's BTS video. While one fan commented, "Waiting is over,n vl definitely support#sidhearts,Sid is so ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥", another commented, "In love with the poster ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ ðŸ”¥#DilKoKaraarAaya ðŸ’•ðŸ’•ðŸ’•ðŸ’•". A third commented, "Super hit hoga song". Take a look:

Sidharth Shukla had also taken to his Instagram account to share a poster from the music video. Adding a caption to it, he wrote, "#ExcitedForDilKoKaraarAaya?". He had also shared another poster of Dil Ko Karaar Aaya previously along with the first look from the music video. Take a look:

Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is slated to release on July 31, 2020 at 11 am. The music video has been directed by Sneha Shetty. The song has been composed by Rajat Pagal while the lyrics have been penned by Rana. Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai have lent their voice to the song. According to reports, the music video has been shot in Khandala.

