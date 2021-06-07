Neha Sharma Ecstatic As Her Music Video 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar' Reaches 150 Million Mark

The audience takes an instant liking to Bollywood actor Neha Sharma’s music videos. The recent music video she featured in was titled Thoda Thoda Pyaar which released in February this year. Neha took to her Instagram to announce that this song of hers has received 150 million views on YouTube. She also thanked her fans for showering so much love on the song.

Neha Sharma’s music video crosses a milestone

In the video, Neha was seen smiling into the camera flaunted her outfit and hair. She was wearing a white crop top and a beige pair of pants. A brown jacket completed her look. Neha’s hair was styled in waves and left open. Her look was accessorised with a pair of funky earrings. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Thank you for all the love. #thodathodapyaar #150million views.” This romantic track was also heard playing in the background.

As soon as Neha Sharma's Instagram post was shared, her fans and followers rushed in to comment on it. One of them commented by writing ‘awesome’ while another wrote ‘wow’. See their reactions below.

More about Neha Sharma's music video

Thoda Thoda Pyaar is sung by Stebin Ben and its lyrics are penned by Kumaar. Nilesh Ahuja has composed the music for this romantic ballad. It also features Sidharth Malhotra who plays the role of a cafe owner. He falls in love with Neha’s character who is a food blogger who had come to blog about his cafe.

A look into Neha Sharma's Instagram

The 33-year-old actor often gives her fans a sneak peek into her life through her social media posts. She recently took to Instagram to share a video of her donning a white outfit and having a ‘good hair day’. Shot during the golden hour of the day, Neha showed off her outfit of the day and flaunted her well set her. She captioned the post with a couple of sun emojis.

Neha Sharma’s filmography

Some of the notable movies of Neha are Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Youngistaan and Mubarakan. She was last seen in political drama courtroom series titled Illegal that earned her much critical acclaim. She will next be seen in the romantic comedy movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra that also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

