Neha Sharma Experiments With Instagram Filters In Her Recent Post, See Pics

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood actors have been encouraging their fans to stay at home during this crisis and make the most out of the quarantine period. During this time, social media has played an important role as the actors are able to reach out to their fans. Bollywood actors have taken it upon themselves to keep their fans entertained. The celebrities are doing their bit to reach out to their fans and share updates about their day to day activities. Similarly, actor Neha Sharma is exploring the Instagram filters.

On May 5, Neha Sharma took to her Instagram account to post a picture of herself rocking the Instagram filters. Neha Sharma has totally pulled off the blue eyes look and the faux freckles look in her Instagram pictures. Neha Sharma looked almost unrecognizable because of the Instagram filters. Neha Sharma, in the picture, has donned a brown shirt and is sporting her open hair look. Neha Sharma captioned the post as "Filter game on... #fauxfreckles #blueeyes".

Here is a look at Neha Sharma's Instagram post

Several fans commented on the Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum actor's post. The fans commented on the picture using heart emojis. Neha Sharma's picture received about 240k likes in just a few hours. Here is a look at what the fans commented on Neha Sharma's Instagram post.

Recently, Neha Sharma also posted a video on her Instagram account. In the video, the actor was all dressed up. Neha Sharma in the video is saying that while everyone is at home and loves wearing pyjamas but she misses getting dressed. The actor captioned the video saying "Happy Sunday!! ✨Wearing pants to the couch..#letsdosomethingfun #sundayfunday". Check out her video below.

On the work front, Neha Sharma is gearing up for her upcoming series Illegal - Justice, Out of Order. The series will be streaming on Voot from May 12. Watch the trailer below.

And it’s finally here..Streaming from 12th May: #IllegalOnVoot ,the show about Niharika Singh, who just wanted to be the keeper of justice in a world where justice is out of order. Watch the trailer now and tell me what you think! @VootSelect pic.twitter.com/VWpLr1ouvG — Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) May 4, 2020

