Nehha Pendse Declares 'comedy Is Fun But Not That Easy' On Portraying Anita Bhabi

Nehha Pendse has been entertaining the viewers with her portrayal of Anita Bhabi in &TV’s Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. Although comedy is not new to Nehha, being wooed by her friendly neighbour, Manmohan Tiwari aka Rohitashv Gour is definitely a unique experience. In a candid conversation, Nehha revealed her love for the comedy genre and how she was selected to play Anita Bhabi.

Nehha Pendse on portraying Anita Bhabi

She said, “The comedy genre is fun but not that easy. Although I have done Comedy before, this experience is new to me. Striking a chord with the audience with your comic timing and quirks is crucial. But I thoroughly enjoy Comedy as it eases out your stress. I do not consider myself a funny person, and neither doing Comedy came naturally to me. But over time and after hours of practice, I can confidently say that I have learnt the trick of the trade."

Nehha Pendse added that Anita Bhabi's character is hugely popular and viewers have created a certain mindset towards it. She is trying to define her own space and create her own identity as she joined the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai cast very recently. Nehha further requested her fans to give her a fair chance and see her as Anita from a completely new lens.

She also added while the character nuisances continue to be the same but there is some freshness to it. The entire story plot is written, directed, and executed with such finesse, and each character is iconic and has etched a special place in the viewers’ hearts. The success of the show itself speaks volumes of the efforts and hard work and considers herself blessed to be chosen to be a part of this cult show.

Talking about her previous body of work, the actor said, “Nothing ever came easily to me. I have always worked hard for it and will continue doing so. While acting may come naturally to many, I believe acting is an art that only gets better with time and practice. Irrespective of the genre, I strongly believe that making someone laugh or cry profusely is not a cakewalk. A lot of effort goes into bringing out the right emotion. So, I always try my best to feel the emotion first and then emote it in front of the camera. This practice helps me connect well with my audience.” Ending on a positive note, Nehha hopes she does justice to the role of Anita Bhabi and lives up to everyone's expectations in upcoming Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai episodes.

(Inputs by Nehha Pendse's PR/Spokesperson)

