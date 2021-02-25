Nehha Pendse Doesn't Consider Herself 'funny Person'; Says 'comedy Didn't Come Naturally'

Nehha Pendse is all set to return to the small screen as Anita Bhabi in &TV’s popular family comedy-drama, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. Although Nehha has garnered much love from the audience in the comedy genre, playing the role and being wooed by a friendly neighbour, Manmohan Tiwari, aka Rohitashv Gour will be a unique experience. In a candid conversation, the actor talked about her love for the genre and how she was roped in for the role.

Nehha said, “The comedy genre is fun but not that easy. Although I have done comedy before, this experience is new to me. Striking a chord with the audience with your comic timing and quirks is crucial. But, I thoroughly enjoy comedy as it eases out your stress. I do not consider myself a funny person, and neither doing comedy came naturally to me. But over time and after hours of practice, I can confidently say that I have learnt the trick of the trade”.

Nehha Pendse as Anita Bhabhi

Talked about her role, she added, “In particular, Anita Bhabi’s character is hugely popular, and the viewers have a certain mindset towards it. Therefore, I must define my own space and create my own identity. All I request my viewers is give me a fair chance and see Anita from a completely new lens”. “While the character nuisances continue to be the same, there will be a brand-new aspect. The entire story plot is written, directed, and executed with such finesse, and each character is iconic and has etched a special place in the viewers’ hearts. The success of the show itself speaks volumes of the efforts and hard work. I do consider myself blessed to be chosen to be a part of this cult show”, she continued.

Opening up about her previous work, the actor said, “Nothing ever came easily to me. I have always worked hard for it and will continue doing so. While acting may come naturally to many, I believe acting is an art that only gets better with time and practice. Irrespective of the genre, I strongly believe that making someone laugh or cry profusely is not a cakewalk. A lot of effort goes into bringing out the right emotion. So, I always try my best to feel the emotion first and then emote it in front of the camera. This practice helps me connect well with my audience". Concluding her conversation on a positive note, Nehha said, “I hope I do justice to the role of Anita Bhabi and live up to everyone’s expectations. I am looking forward to a fabulous journey with the entire cast and crew of the show.”

The list of popular Nehha Pendse's shows includes Padosan, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double, Khatra Khatra Khatra. She has also appeared in several Bollywood movies such as Devdas, Made In USA, Aseema, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and many more. Nehha Pendse will be soon seen as Anita Bhabi on &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's episodes, which airs every Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm

