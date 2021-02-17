Nehha Pendse Posts Pictures From Udaipur, Fan Calls Her 'more Beautiful Than Flower'

Nehha Pendse recently shared a few photos on her Instagram handle from her visit to the Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur. Nehha Pendse is an Indian film and television actress who made her acting debut with Zee Marathi's Bhagyalakshami. She has acted in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films.

Nehha Pendse in an Instagram post shared a few photos of herself at the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, from when she visited the place for a wedding. The actor can be seen wearing a floral long pink dress and sitting by the lake in the photo next to a tree with loads of pink flowers. She captioned it as, "Take me back to this magical palace already". Take a look at the post below.

Nehha Pendse's photos receive compliments from fans

Nehha Pendse's photos on Instagram from the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur received quite a lot of praise and admiration from her dedicated fans. Many of Nehha's fans took to Instagram to leave numerous hearts and kisses emojis on her post. Some fans left compliments like "beautiful", "gorgeous" and much more. One of Nehha's fans even commented saying "you are more beautiful than the flower". Take a look at some of the reactions below.

A look into Nehha Pendse's Instagram

Neha Pendse has starred in many films and reality TV shows over the course of her career. She has also played supporting roles in many Hindi films like Devdas, Daag: The Fire, Deewane, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji and more. She currently plays the role of Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, in popular daily sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain opposite Aasif Sheikh.

Nehha Pendse's Instagram is a quite popular as she keeps sharing posting photos and videos. Nehha enjoys the following of 1.5 million dedicated fans on Instagram. She always uploads photos and videos of herself and her family and keeps her Instagram handle updated with her life much to the delight of her fans. Take a look at a Valentine's Day post she shared with her husband on Instagram.

