'Neighbours Complained Of Foul Smell': Society Secretary Where Actor Samir Sharma Resided

Television actor Samir Sharma, best known for his roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Left Right Left, was found dead in his home in suburban Malad where he lived alone, police said on Thursday. The 44-year-old was found hanging from the fan of the kitchen on Wednesday night, police officials said. He may have been dead for two days before he was found, they said.

"We have not found any suicide note at the spot. It seems to be suicide case. It is suspected that he hanged himself two days back. We have sent the body for an autopsy," Malad police station's senior inspector George Fernandes said. Talking to ANI, Dinesh Bubna, Secretary of the housing society in Mumbai where TV actor Samir Sharma was residing said, "His neighbours had complained that a foul smell was coming from his residence. When a guard went there, he saw that doors of the kitchen were open & he was hanging from the ceiling."

Samir Sharma's last tweet was a question on Universe Theoretical Physicist Dr. Michio Kaku

Sharma, who also worked in serials such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke, and Wo Rehne Wali Mehlon Ki, lived in a rented flat in Chincholi Bunder locality in Malad (West). His body was discovered by the building's watchman, who peeped through the kitchen window and saw him hanging. He then alerted members of the society who informed the police.

Samir Sharma had penned 'devil doesn't stop screaming' note on suicide days before death

Police rushed to the spot and took Sharma to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, another official said. Efforts were on to get in touch with the family of the actor, who had been living alone since February, he said. Based on primary information, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, Fernandes said, adding that further investigations are underway.

On July 27, Sharma posted his last words on Instagram with a poem on death and dreams. "I built my pyre and slept on it and with my fire it was lit. And all that was me I burned in it. I killed my dream to wake up from it. Now my dream is gone", he wrote on his page. After that, he posted some photographs but no written content. His bio on Instagram reads Actor. Writer. Poet and mostly has shots of beaches and videos of him driving to scenic places.



(with agency inputs)

