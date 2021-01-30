Neil Bhatt And Aishwarya Sharma Had A Fabulous Week With Not One But Two Celebrations!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma had a great week as the duo surprised fans by taking their on-screen romance to the real life. The couple left everyone in shock as the on-screen duo announced their Roka and followed it with some of the sweetest photos on the internet today. Neil Bhatt’s Instagram got flooded with fans showering love and praises as the couple shared the big news with fans and followers through social media.

Neil and Aishwarya, who share a great chemistry on-screen are now officially engaged. Fans believe that the couple must have fallen in love while on sets as the show began airing in 2020. On-screen, the duo shares screen in the popular serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The story revolves around Virat played by Neil Bhatt and how he manages life between Pakhi played by Aishwarya Sharma and Sai played by Ayesha Singh.

Neil Bhatt took to Instagram to share the big news with his fans. Sharing the news, Neil wrote, "From the madness, to the fun, and all the love that bloomed, for lifetime we became one #roka @aisharma812." The duo's surprise went viral instantly. The actor was overwhelmed with the response he received in the comments section.

Showering Love

The couple did the Roka in Indore, Madhya Pradesh and the photos are proof of how good the couple complements each other. The duo didn’t hold back their excitement as Neil replied to a few comments while Aishwarya reposted a picture put up by her best friend Ashna Kishore under which the actress had written, "MY BEST FRIEND IS GETTING MARRIED!!! Can’t express how happy I am to break the news @aisharma812 🥺❤️ My love you’re blessed with the nicest, humble and most loving person ❤️ I’m so so soooooo happy for you both !! Can’t wait to call you my Jiju, officially @bhatt_neil !!"

Showering love over the newly engaged duo, actress Chandni Bhagwanani wrote, “Omg whaaaattt wowww congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️ this is great news”, while co-actor Adish Vaidya left a congratulatory note in the comments section of the post. Shraddha Dangar, Siddharth Bodke, and Donal Bisht were actor actors who rushed to congratulate the duo.

The newly engaged couple added to the joy, as their TV show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin reached the 100-episode mark on Friday. The celebrations became the icing on the cake for the duo who just had the best week of their lives. Both Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma shared the celebration photo on their Instagram.

(image credits: Neil Bhatt Instagram)

