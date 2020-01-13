Here's Jamtara's Quirky Colloquial Terms That Has Taken The Internet's Fancy

Netflix Original Jamtara premiered on January 10, 2020. The story of the show revolves around a group of small-town young men, who run a lucrative phishing operation until a corrupt politician wants in on their scheme, and a cop wants to fight it. The show has a set of colloquial words which are making rounds on the internet after web series and movies like Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Gully Boy's colloquial terms instantly became a trend among the masses.

1) Phailna

/फैलना/

(v.) showing attitude

Usage: Ladki ne sirf coffee ke lie haan bola hai, zyada phailo mat

2) Sasta Langot

/सस्ता लंगोट/

(v.) let's just say it is insulting

Usage: Maa belan phek ke maaregi toh tumhare saare doston ko pata chalega tumhara langot kitna saste kapde ka banaa hai

3) Phantom

/फैंटम /

(v.) smart mouth

Usage: Ab tak sirf maa ne haan bola hai, papa ne nahi, toh zyada phantom mat bano

4) Narak Machana

/नरक मचाना/

(v.) to raise hell

Usage: Gharpe aaj koi nahi hai, aaj house-party karke narak machaaenge

5) Mausa Banna

/मौसा बनना/

(v.) showing too much care

Usage: Teri crush uska canteen bill pay kar legi, tu uska mausa mat bann

Check out the introductory videos of the lead Jamatara actors here:

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega has a cast of Monika Panwar from Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30, to Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya as Biswa Pathak and Anshuman Pushkar. These actors' quirky dialogues have given rise to fresh colloquialisms and garnered them much appreciation from viewers.

