Here's Jamtara's Quirky Colloquial Terms That Has Taken The Internet's Fancy

Netflix Original Jamtara premiered on January 10, 2020. The story of the show revolves around a group of small-town young men, who run a lucrative phishing operation until a corrupt politician wants in on their scheme, and a cop wants to fight it. The show has a set of colloquial words which are making rounds on the internet after web series and movies like Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Gully Boy's colloquial terms instantly became a trend among the masses.
Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega has a cast of Monika Panwar from Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30, to Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya as Biswa Pathak and Anshuman Pushkar. These actors' quirky dialogues have given rise to fresh colloquialisms and garnered them much appreciation from viewers.
