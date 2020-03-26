Netflix Originals Of 2016 That Should Be On Must-watch List

Online content streaming has become the newest way to keep audiences engaged. Netflix continues to keep its position on the top to entertain its audiences within the comforts of their homes. The streaming site has provided interesting original films and shows that have become incredibly popular globally. Here is the list of all the new movies which streamed in the year 2016 and became global phenomenons.

Also Read: Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic To Be Backed By Netflix

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny

This sequel is as compelling as its previous movies in the franchise. It has a PG-13 rating for portraying violence and partial nudity. This is the second movie to be released on Netflix at the same time as in theatres after Beasts of No Nation (2015). The plot revolves around a story of lost, young love, a legendary sword and one last opportunity at redemption by the characters.

Also Read: 'Cloud Atlas', 'Bird Box' & Other Netflix Movies With A Good Plot-twist

Pee-wee’s Big Holiday

Amidst 2016's Netflix originals was Pee-wee’s Big Holiday. The film centres around a fateful meeting with a mysterious stranger. Pee-wee Herman to take his first holiday ever in this movie. The story is one about friendship, adventure and destiny. The direction by John Lee is appreciated where the lead star cast is Paul Reubens also earned applause from fans. According to IMDb, along with wearing makeup and using tape on his face, visual effects were used to "de-age" Paul Reubens's face.

Special Correspondents

The comedy film helmed and written by Ricky Gervais, and released in 2016. The plot revolves around a radio journalist and his technician who get in way over their heads when they come up with a crazy plan to fake their own kidnapping during a rebel uprising in South America. However, they are hiding in New York itself, with the rest of their crew worrying about their kidnapping being real in a state of unrest.

Also Read: Post Malone, Mark Wahlberg To Feature In Upcoming Netflix Film 'Spenser Confidential'

The Siege of Jadotville

Based on the true story of the 1961 Siege of Jadotville, this film stars Jamie Dornan, of Fifty Shades of Grey fame, as the commander of an Irish U.N. battalion under attack by 3,000 Congolese troops. The film centres around Irish Commandant Pat Quinlan leads a standoff with troops against French and Belgian Mercenaries in the Congo during the early 1960s.

Also Read: Netflix's 'Mindhunter' Might Not Be Renewed As David Fincher Has Other Projects Lined Up

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.