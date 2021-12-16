Netizens Laud Dilip Joshi's Daughter For Sporting Grey Hair At Her Wedding; See Reactions

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Dilip Joshi's daughter Niyati Joshi recently tied the knot with Yashowardhan Mishra, son of film writer Ashok Mishra. Taking to his Instagram handle, Dilip Joshi shared a series of photos from the wedding ceremony. While fans were thrilled to see the pictures, they also hailed Niyati Joshi for leaving her hair uncoloured and being her natural self at her wedding.

Dilip Joshi recently shared a series of photos from his daughter's wedding ceremony. The pictures saw Niyati Joshi dressed in a red and cream-coloured wedding ensemble. Dilip Joshi and his wife also wore the same combination. Niyati Joshi accessorised her look with some heavy jewellery. She tied her hair in a bun and tied a garland around it. While Dilip Joshi's fans congratulated him and the newlyweds, they also spotted Niyati's grey hair. While some were confused if Niyati had coloured them, others lauded her for leaving them uncoloured.

Netizens hail Niyati Joshi for being her natural self

Soon after posting the pictures, TMKOC fame Dilip Joshi's Instagram was filled with compliments. A fan hailed Niyati and wrote, "It is so beautiful to see at least people still do exist who don't give damn about what people will say...just being urself is the best thing one could do! Bravo." Another one quipped that she loved Niyati's look. The Instagram user wrote, "Loved the way she carried herself so well with grey hair.... Absolutely loved it." A social media user blessed the bride and wrote, "Well done for not colouring your hair ! Bless you both !!"

The social media platform Twitter also saw a plethora of reactions from users. A user highlighted how Niyati broke the stigma by not colouring her hair. Another one sent power to Niyati and wrote, "That's the spirit! Niyati's grey hair will definitely set an example.Power to u girl.." Here is how many users reacted to Niyati's look.

I admire the courage Niyati Joshi portrayed in wearing her natural hair on her wedding day. It is courage not just simplicity. #NiyatiJoshi — Ronita (@rons1212) December 15, 2021

Dilip Joshi pens a heartfelt note for his daughter

Sharing wedding pictures of his daughter, Dilip Joshi expressed how the experience of seeing his daughter get married was unparalleled to any song or film. He wrote, "You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand… that experience is unparalleled." The actor further welcomed his son-in-law to the family and wished the couple a happily ever after. He also thanked all his fans for showering his daughter with love and blessings.

