Netizens Slam Karenvir Bohra For Hosting ‘Squid Game’ Themed Birthday Party For Daughters

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu threw an extravagant birthday party for their twin daughters Bella and Vienna, which created an uproar among netizens. The Squid Game themed birthday bash showcased the two children clad in outfits similar to that of the horrific doll in the game Red Light Green Light, while Teejay and Karan were dressed in all pink ensembles representing the show's guards.

The Netflix show has garnered an unprecedented fan following since its release on Netflix earlier this year, with many celebrities and fans recreating several games and characters from the Korean drama. While Karanvir Bohra and Sidhu quipped that their younger ones enjoyed the bash, many netizens are divided on the issue, stating that the Squid Game theme doesn't fit right for children their age.

Netizens slam Karanvir, Teejay Sidhu for Squid Game themed party

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, November 8m the TV actor uploaded a reel with his daughters as they appear to haunt one in their dreams. He titled the video "Your child coming in your dreams when you say NO to them for something", along with adding the show's famous soundtrack in the backdrop. For the caption, he wrote, "When you watch too much of #squidgame you start seeing your children dress up as #gogolagochi trying to get back at you for all the strictness we have shown them @twinbabydiaries @bombaysunshine". Take a look.

The post didn't sit well with a few Instagrammers who took to the comments section and told the duo to be mindful of introducing their children to a "serious and horrid" series. One further noted that being in the public purview, they have a "moral responsibility" of ensuring that other children don't watch or understand the series. Another use wrote," “I don’t get this. There’s nothing child friendly about squid game. So this is mostly to appease/entertain the parent/adult population at this party.”

For the unversed, the K-drama's story revolves around a survival challenge of 456 players, all caught up in debt traps, involving childhood games to win the ₩45.6 billion prize. It stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KARANVIR BOHRA)