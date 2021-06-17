‘Never-ending Stories’: Shweta Tiwari Shares A Picture Of Her Kids Palak And Reyansh

Television actor Shweta Tiwari, who is currently shooting for the stunt-based reality TV show KKK 11 in Cape Town, has been giving fans a glimpse of her time there. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday, June 17, 2021, to share a screenshot of her having a conversation with her kids. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note that is truly unmissable.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shweta Tiwari shared a sweet picture of her on a video call with her kids, Palak and Reyansh. In the picture, her kids can be seen telling Shweta something, while Shweta, on the other hand, is all smiles listening to them. Along with the picture, the actor penned a note describing their conversation. She wrote, “Never ending stories”. Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's Instagram post below.

Shweta recently posted a video of the trio conversing with a girl in the dressing room. Abhinav purchased a "wishy flower" for the girl, who enjoys collecting leaves and flowers, and revealed that he had been observing her for the same reason since day one. She collects and displays such items at home. When Shweta asked who she would miss the most once they were gone, the girl said she loved Abhinav's side and that he bought her many antique pieces, and they all laughed. Varun's face was sprayed with face spray at the end of the video. Take a look at the video stills below.

Shweta has been regularly sharing photos with several KKK11 contestants. She recently shared a set of photos with Rahul Vaidya in which she wore black shorts, a navy blue sports bra, and paired her look with a bright blue jacket wrapped around her waist. Her hair was left loose, and she wore black athletic shoes. Rahul, on the other hand, wore white pants, a white t-shirt, and an orange jacket. He chose white shoes and sunglasses. She captioned her post by writing, “The Affable,Agreeable and Amiable person of kkk11 @rahulvaidyarkv”.

Khatron ke Khiladi 11 contestants

KKK11 contestants include Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Aastha Gill, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raj Jain, Anushka Sen, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahekk Chahal and Shweta Tiwari. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will start airing on Colors from July 21, 2021.

Image: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram

