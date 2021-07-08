New Mom Anita Hassanandani Is Sad Because Of THIS Reason; Turns Into 'drama Queen'

The beloved television mother on social media, Anita Hassanandani is known for giving out major motherhood goals to her fans. However, the new mother recently turned into a drama queen over something that would happen far in the future and the internet mothers are finding it extremely relatable. Featuring the star of her videos on Instagram, Aaravv, check out the actress's recent relatable reel.

Anita Hassanandani turned 'Drama Queen'

It has only been a couple of months since the arrival of the new member, Aaravv Reddy, in Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy's life. However, the infant has already become a major star on social media. Adding to fame, Anita shared another reel featuring her son about her worrying about something that is far off in Aaravv's future.

Taking to her Instagram, Anita turned into a drama queen over the thought of marrying off her son and sending him 'far far away' from her in the future. She paired the video with the dramatic soundtrack Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham from the movie of the same name. She captioned the hilarious video writing, "I’m definitely a #DramaQueen 🤣😂🤣".

Netizens' reaction to Anita's reel

Husband Rohit Reddy was quick to drop a couple of laughing emojis under the post while actress Rakhi Sawant advised Anita to stop worrying about it for now. Although the actress declared herself to be a drama queen, moms on her Instagram shared her sentiments as many commented about how they feel the same over their kids. One fan suggested the actress hypnotised her future daughter-in-law into staying with her referring to her character in the show Naagin.

More on Anita Hassanandani's videos with son Aaravv

Amassing over six followers on Instagram, Anita and Rohit's son Aaravv instantly became the star of their content. The couple participates in several internet challenges together and interacts with their fans via social media. Recently, the actress shared a glimpse into Aaravv's Mundan ceremony and uploaded several adorable pictures with the family. In another post, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shared a video of her singing with her son. She captioned the post writing, "New singer in town".

