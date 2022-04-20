New Mom Bharti Singh Doesn’t Mind Having A Second Baby But She Has A Condition; Find Out

Comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are currently beaming with joy after the duo welcomed their baby boy on Sunday, April 3, 2022. The couple announced the news on their social media handle.

As the ace comedian is embracing her motherhood journey, recently Bharti expressed her happiness about becoming a mother and she also revealed that she wants to have another baby but has a condition for it.

Bharti Singh wants to have a second child but with THIS condition

Recently, the new mom, Bharti Singh took to her official YouTube channel and dropped a vlog wherein she revealed that she is already pressurised to have another baby. She quips that everybody wants her to have a girl and complete the family. Adding to this, the reality show host said-

“Kyu parivar pura ho jaye? My family is complete with my son. Had it been a girl even then I would say my family is complete. But no, now everybody wants that Gola needs a sister”

Bharti further says that she is ready to have another baby, but this time she wants a girl. She said-

“Everybody is saying that we should have another one. I want a baby girl. I am ready but somebody should guarantee that it will be a girl only. I had thought so much about cute frocks, hairbands, clips”

Bharti Singh documents her pregnancy Journey

A few days back Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh shared a video on their YouTube channel Life of Limbachiyaa’s in which Bharti Singh documented her pregnancy journey two days before delivering the baby. From the shoot to her going to the hospital, it had glimpses of all. The video begins with Bharti talking about experiencing back pain and ends a few moments before Bharti is taken to the labour room for delivery. Sharing the video on YouTube, the couple greeted their fans and wrote, “Hamara baby boy is finally here, and he’s healthy. "

Image: Instagram/@bharti.laughterqueen