New Mom Bharti Singh Shares First Pic With Her Little One; Calls Him Her 'Lifeline'

Comedian Bharti Singh is currently busy embracing the best phase of her life after she and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their baby boy on Sunday, April 3, 2022. The couple announced the news on their social media handles.

The much-loved couple of the television world has embarked on a new chapter of their lives as mom and dad. Ever since the news of their baby's arrival came out in public, fans are eagerly waiting to see the newborn's glimpses. Recently, the Hunarbaaz host took to her Instagram and shared a photo of her 'lifeline'.

Bharti Singh shares a pic with her newborn

On Sunday, the new-mother Bharti Singh took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable pic with her baby boy. In the picture, Bharti is seen holding the little munchkin close to her. The ace comedian is seen wearing a pink coloured dress as she poses with her baby boy with her eyes closed. However, the baby's face is not revealed in the post. Sharing the pic, Bharti captioned the post as "Life line (multiple heart emoticons)".

Here, take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture came online, netizens showered love on the post. One of the users wrote, "Lots of love to gollaa and golle ki cutest mummaaa ❤️😘🥺" while another wrote "Beautiful pic 😍✨❤". Whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Bharti Singh opens up about having a second child

A few days back, Bharti Singh took to her official YouTube channel and dropped a vlog wherein she revealed that she is already pressurised to have another baby. She quipped that everybody wants her to have a girl and complete the family. Adding to this, the reality show host said, “Kyu parivar pura ho jaye? My family is complete with my son. Had it been a girl even then I would say my family is complete. But no, now everybody wants that Gola needs a sister”.

She further said, “Everybody is saying that we should have another one. I want a baby girl. I am ready but somebody should guarantee that it will be a girl only. I had thought so much about cute frocks, hairbands, clips”.

Image: Instagram@Varindar Chawla