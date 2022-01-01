New Year: From Rahul-Disha To Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, Here's How TV Actors Welcome 2022

Last Updated: 1st January, 2022 12:16 IST

Television's adorable couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta ringed in the New Year with a happy picture while expressing their gratitude for the year gone.

New Year celebrations turned reunion for 'Kaisi Ye Uaariyan' stars Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan who posed for a picture together on Instagram. They bumped into each other in Goa.

Actor Nakul Mehta who is recuperating from COVID-19 illness, posed for a picture with wife Jankee as they celebrated the New Year together.

Actor Mouni Roy spent the last hours of 2021 by the beach as she posed for a beautiful picture in black with a sunset backdrop.

Actor Krystel D'Souza celebrated New Year with friends in Goa. She posted a stunning picture while wishing fans and hoping for a safe year ahead.

Actor Karishma Tanna who is reportedly engaged to her beau Varun, spent the beautiful evening with him by the beach while wishing fans.

Television couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin ringed in the New Year with a beautiful picture on Instagram while thanking their fans for everything they did for them in 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.