Last Updated:

New Year: From Rahul-Disha To Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, Here's How TV Actors Welcome 2022

With the onset of 2022, a list of television stars have been celebrating the special day with their loved ones and partners on social media.

Written By
Prachi Arya
TV celebs new year celebrations
1/8
image: Instagram/. alygoni

Television couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin ringed in the New Year with a beautiful picture on Instagram while thanking their fans for everything they did for them in 2021. 

TV celebs new year celebrations
2/8
image: Instagram/KarishmaTanna

Actor Karishma Tanna who is reportedly engaged to her beau Varun, spent the beautiful evening with him by the beach while wishing fans. 

TV celebs new year celebrations
3/8
image: Instagram/.krystledsouza

Actor Krystel D'Souza celebrated New Year with friends in Goa. She posted a stunning picture while wishing fans and hoping for a safe year ahead. 

TV celebs new year celebrations
4/8
image: Instagram/.imouniroy

Actor Mouni Roy spent the last hours of 2021 by the beach as she posed for a beautiful picture in black with a sunset backdrop. 

TV celebs new year celebrations
5/8
image: Instagram/.nakuulmehta

Actor Nakul Mehta who is recuperating from COVID-19 illness, posed for a picture with wife Jankee as they celebrated the New Year together. 

TV celebs new year celebrations
6/8
image: Instagram/. the_parthsamthaan

New Year celebrations turned reunion for 'Kaisi Ye Uaariyan' stars Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan who posed for a picture together on Instagram. They bumped into each other in Goa. 

TV celebs new year celebrations
7/8
image: Instagram/.ravidubey2312

Television's adorable couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta ringed in the New Year with a happy picture while expressing their gratitude for the year gone. 

TV celebs new year celebrations
8/8
image: Instagram/.rahulvaidyarkv

Newly-married couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya celebrated the New Year in Goa with friends. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: rahul vaidya, new year 2022, parth samthaan
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS | A glimpse into Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain's bright-and-shiny Haldi ceremony

IN PICS | A glimpse into Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain's bright-and-shiny Haldi ceremony
Mahesh Babu to Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Here's how Tollywood celebs welcome New Year 2022

Mahesh Babu to Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Here's how Tollywood celebs welcome New Year 2022
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com