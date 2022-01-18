Newlywed Ankita Lokhande Shares Throwback Pic With Vicky Jain; 'from Friends To Forever'

Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with her longtime beau Vicky Jain in a lavish affair last month and has since been treating fans with glimpses into their married life. From clocking her first birthday post marriage, celebrating New Year's to marking Makar Sankranti together, fans have been loving Ankita's social media feed.

The Pavitra Rishta star has now dug the archives and shared a throwback glimpse of the lovebirds as they journeyed from being friends to life partners. The couple can be seen all smiles as they posed for the camera in the adorable flashback, which received love and adulation not only from fans but their friends from the television industry.

Ankita Lokhande shares an adorable throwback glimpse with Vicky Jain

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, January 18, the Manikarnika actor shared a picture where the couple can be seen hugging it out as they smile for the camera. Ankita can be seen in a blue coloured t-shirt, while Vicky dons a yellow ganjee. In the caption, she wrote, "From friends to forever #anvikikahani." Take a look.

While fans flocked to the comments section and dropped comments like "Awww", "Stay blessed you both", "My favourites" among others, Ankita's close friend and actor Daljiet Kauras well as Rohit Khurana reacted with love-filled emoticons.

Only recently, Ankita shared a photo compilation from her home Sankranti celebration with her husband, Vicky Jain, and her family. Sharing the video, the actor sent her heartfelt wishes to her fans and wrote, "Kanbhar til mnbhar prem, gundacha godva aapulki vadhva, tilgud ghya god god bola... makar sankrantichya aapnas va aapalya parivaas hardik shubhechha." (A whole lot of love increasees the sweetness of jaggery. Take sweet talk sweet. Makar Sankranti to you and Best wishes to your family! Happy Makar Sankranti From Mr. and Mrs. Jain."

More on Ankita Lokhande's work front

On the work front, Ankita was recently seen alongside Shaheer Sheikh in the second leg of Pavitra Rishta. While Ankita reprises her role as Archana, Shaheer is seen helming the role of Manav, which was earlier essayed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Besides Pavitra Rishta, Ankita has also been a part of shows like Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@LOKHANDEANKITA