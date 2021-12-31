Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Ring In New Years With Srishty Rode & Others; See

As various celebrities from the television and movie industry bid adieu to 2021, even Ankita Lokhande celebrated it with her husband, Vicky Jain and her friends from the industry. She gave fans a sneak peek at her celebration in which she was seen having a ball with her peers from the industry namely Srishti Rode, Sana Makbul, Ashita Dhawan and many more.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain recently tied a knot whose pictures and videos took the internet by storm. The fans went crazy over their fun and elegant wedding glimpses and wished them all the best for their life together.

Ankita Lokhande's New year bash with Srishti Rode, Ashita Dhawan and others

Ankita Lokhande recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a bunch of videos and photos from last night as she partied with her husband Vicky Jain and their friends. She posted glimpses of the party to her Instagram stories that revealed how they were having a blast together at Ankita and Vicky's home. In the first video, she can be seen capturing a video of everyone present at the get-together where they can be seen enjoying some good music and having fun conversations with each other.

In the next one, she also shared a video posted by actor, Sana Makbul in which she and Vicky Jain can be seen cutting the cake together with a soothing song in the background. As they cut the cake, they were seen singing a song while in the next post, Ankita Lokhande captured the video of her fractured leg along with Srishty Rode's leg wrapped up with a bandage. As they both giggled together while making the video, Ankita Lokhande revealed that Srishty's leg was fine and she was only wearing a bandage for fun. As their fun parity continued, Rode was seen writing a note on Ankita Lokhande's fractured leg and even the latter did the same on Sristhi's bandage.

On the other hand, Ankita's husband, Vicky Jain posted a gleeful picture of last night in which they all can be seen posing for the camera together with a vibrant smile on their faces. While referring to everyone who attended the party, Vicky Jain captioned it as "Look who visited us? The moon n the stars" (sic) Take a look-

