Newlyweds Sugandha Mishra And Sanket Bhosale Booked For Violating COVID Rules At Wedding

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra recently tied the knot with comedian Sanket Bhosale. However, the duo was reportedly booked nine days after their wedding for allegedly breaching the Punjab government's COVID restrictions during their wedding event on April 26, 2021. It was also reported that the manager of the Club Cabana Resort, where the event took place, has been booked as well.

Photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram on Thursday, May 6, 2021, to share a post revealing details about the same. Sharing a wedding picture, he wrote in the caption, “Did they break any SOP rules for the wedding? Were there more invitees?” He further wrote, “Hmmmm just post 9 days of the wedding #kapilsharma show fame #sugandhamishra शादी lands in trouble. There is also an inquiry on the wedding venue too”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the post was shared online, netizens shared their reactions about the same. Some of the users went on to criticise the duo. One of the users wrote, “Should happen celebrities think they can celebrate in any which says”. Another user wrote, “Ab gao lata mangeshkar ki awaj me gaana”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

About Sugandha Mishra's wedding

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle's marriage announcement came as a surprise to fans, who have been sending their best wishes to the newlyweds ever since. Sugandha has been posting several pictures and videos from her wedding ceremony on her social media handle. She recently shared a video from one of the ceremonies post the wedding. The video begins with her first entry into their home as a bride, with the song Navrai Majhi playing in the background. Take a look at the post below.

Sugandha Mishra first appeared on television in 2008 with the show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She is best known for her work on The Kapil Sharma Show, where she has appeared several times over the years. Other popular shows she has featured in include Baal Veer, Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Drama Company, and many more.

