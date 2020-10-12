Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020 Winner Aryananda Bags Praise, Netizens Say 'well Deserved'

Aryananda Babu was declared the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020, on October 11. The young singer from Kerala bagged home the cash prize of 5 lakhs. Aryananda Babu defeated finalist contestants, Ranita Banerjee and Gurkirat Singh. Fans showed their love for Aryananda through social media posts and comment reactions.

Aryananda Babu wins 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs'

Also Read | Aryananda Babu declared Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs winner; bags 5 lakh cash prize

On October 12, ZEE TV's official Instagram and Twitter handles shared a congratulatory post, wishing Aryananda. Netizens reacted in the comment section. One of the Instagram users wrote, 'Congratulations Aryananda BabuðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ‘ðŸ‘God bless you', while another user added, 'congratulation Arya kutti...you deserve it ...we are proud of you baby...lotes of love from kerala..calicut..'. A Twitter user commented on ZEE TV's tweet, 'Congrats dear, the most deserving. But not enough of hearing you', while another added, 'Congratulations! Well deserved. All the very best for a great musical journey ahead'.

With Aryananda gaining immense praise for her win, some netizens were not happy with the judges' decision. One of the users commented, 'Dissappointed with the results. Not because Aryananda is the winner, but zaid is not in the winners list. #dissapointedfan', while another commented, 'Well done Aryananda! But,Zaid Ali deserve to be 1st runner up This is unfair!'.

Another fan wrote, 'There should be two winners aryananda and ranita as like lil champs 2017 and 1st runners up zaid and 2nd tanishka or madhav, that will be more fair. However it is fair that aryananda won and then ranita but then gurkirat that wasnt fair enough. There should be zaid'. Take a look at fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - ZEE TV Instagram Comment Section

Image Credits - ZEE TV Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Who is Aryananda Babu? Take a look at Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020 winner

Congratulations Aryananda ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ — Archana.E (@archana28) October 11, 2020

Many--Many Congrats to Aryananda Babu for winning d finale of sa re ga ma pa li'll champs... Well deserved victory despite singing in Hindi & understanding the nuances of it... Congrats to other finalists too, gr8 talent hub for d future.. Kudos to all d champs!!! — AZAD KUMAR (@azadkum70760561) October 12, 2020

Also Read | Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' Maniesh Paul & judges ask for help to find missing child

Sa re ga ma pa little champs 7 finalist

Congrats all of u guys #jaimatadiletsrock pic.twitter.com/u1j21Wja7G — Vaishnavi Tantry (@VaishnaviTantry) October 11, 2020

Congratulations! Well deserved. All the very best for a great musical journey ahead â¤ — Malavika (@Malavik31294808) October 11, 2020

Also Read | Shantabai Pawar to feature on Ganpati Special episode of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs

The Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs finale's judging panel included notable musical personalities like Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali, and Alka Yagnik. The panel also invited guest judges, Jackie Shroff, Shakti Kapoor, and Govinda. Earlier, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu were a part of the show, however, they quit post lockdown.

The other finalist names included Zaid Ali, Ranita Banerjee, Tanishka Sarkar, Gurkirat Singh, Madhav Arora and Saksham Sonawane. While the first runner up title was given to Ranita Banerjee, Gurkirat Singh stood at second runner up position. Ranita got Rs 3 lakh cash prize. On the other hand, Gurkirat Singh received Rs 2 lakh cash prize.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.