Nia Sharma All In For Either Black Or White Attires, Says 'there's No In Between'

Television personality Nia Sharma’s valiant looks always leaves the fashion police surprised. On Wednesday, the actor once again flaunted her gorgeous physique donning a white full-sleeve crop top. In the video, Nia leaves fans smitten with her killer dance moves and they cannot stop themselves from complimenting the Jamai Raja star.

Nia Sharma’s bold look

The clip features Nia donning a white top which is teamed with matching ripped jeans. The actor’s backless attire was glammed up with bold shimmery makeup and bright red lips. The actor stunned her Instagram family while flaunting her exceptional dance moves. While sharing the new video, the actor dwelled into her love for white and black colours. She elucidated,

As soon as the new video surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the actor couldn’t help themselves from raising heaps of praises for Nia. While some called it a ‘lovely’ video, many others went to flood her comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

Going by her Instagram feed, it appears that the latest caption of the actor was inspired by a similar post, that the diva shared a few days ago. In the previous clip, Nia opted for a similar all-black look as she danced on the hit Honey Singh track Saiyaan Ji. The video went viral on social media as it gained over 5 lakhs views within just a few hours of its release. Check it out below:

In another post, Nia Sharma can be seen breaking into an impromptu dance donning an all-black ensemble. The video was captured on the streets of Mumbai when the actor was out on a walk with her best friend. Grooving on the song, Walk by Saucy Sanatana, Nia opted for a one-shoulder tiny black top paired with a matching mini skirt. She accessorised her look with black boots and captioned the post as, “In exactly 5 mins.. @shwetasharda24 those moves you got u swagger #streets #mumbaiscenes” (sic). Here’s taking a quick look at the random dance video of the star:

