Nia Sharma And Devoleena Bhattacharjee Get Into Argument Over Pearl V Puri Rape Case

Television actors Nia Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently got into an argument on Twitter over actor Pearl V Puri's rape case. Earlier this month, Pearl V Puri was arrested on the charges of allegedly raping a minor in the year 2019. Various celebrities came forward to support the actor and rubbish the claims against him. The Jamai Raja actor lent her support and also took a dig at one of Devoleena's tweet.

Nia Sharma went on to target Devoleena's old post about "dharna (strike)". She said that one cannot do a candle march or strike during the pandemic. She further took a dig at Devoleena's dancing skills and said that she needs to learn how to dance before making Instagram reels. She said, "Didi ko koi bata do dharna and candle march nahi kar sakte pandemic hai abhi bhi. Also, Didi needs to practice her dance before she makes those pathetic dance reels thinking she’s nailing them. (Please tell the elder sister that we cannot strike and candle march as the pandemic is still going on. She also needs to practice her dance before making those pathetic dance reels thinking she's nailing them) ". Check it out.

Didi ko koi bata do dharna and candle march nahi kar sakte pandemic hai abhi bhi.

Also Didi needs to practice her dance before she makes those pathetic dance reels thinking she’s nailing them. — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) June 7, 2021

On the other hand, addressing this tweet, Devoleena gave a strong reply. She wrote about how Nia should know that one cannot be a good human just because one has fashion skills. She also added that good thinking and a good heart is necessary. She wrote, "Please Choti ko koi bato do sirf fashion skills dikhane se koi insaan nahi banta hai.Acchi soch aur acche dil ki zarurat hoti hai jiski kami dikh rahi hai.And whether i nailed my reels or no let my fans decide.Yahan pe bhi judge ban gayee.Rather focus on your photoshoots. (Please tell her that having fashion skills doesn't mean that a person is a good human being. One should have good thinking and a good heart which you clearly lack. Talking about nailing my reels, let my fans decide. You became a judge here as well. Rather focus on your photoshoots). Check it out.

Please Choti ko koi bato do sirf fashion skills dikhane se koi insaan nahi banta hai.Acchi soch aur acche dil ki zarurat hoti hai jiski kami dikh rahi hai.And whether i nailed my reels or no let my fans decide.Yahan pe bhi judge ban gayee.Rather focus on your photoshoots. — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 7, 2021

The Saath Nibhana Sathiya actor added another tweet. She clarified that all the tweets she has shared are targeted to people who called the "7-year old" a gold digger. She further targeted Nia and said as to why did she feel bad about it. She wrote, "And waise all my tweets were for those who are abusing,trolling & cursing ,naming the 7 yrs old girl a gold digger.Mirchi choti ko kyun lagi? (Why did she feel bad?)Or May be she is one of them who reacts reading articles without checking the truth & facts." Check it out.

And waise all my tweets were for those who are abusing,trolling & cursing ,naming the 7 yrs old girl a gold digger.Mirchi choti ko kyun lagi?Or May be she is one of them who reacts reading articles without checking the truth & facts. — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 7, 2021

More about Pearl V Puri

Bepanah Pyarr actor was accused of raping a minor girl. After which he was taken into custody by the Waliv police station in Vasai, near Mumbai. As per ANI, a case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act(POCSO) Act, 2012.

