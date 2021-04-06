Nia Sharma & Ravi Dubey Dance Effortlessly In First-ever Reel Together, Watch Video

Jamai 2.0 cast members Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey featured in their first-ever reel together on Instagram. Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle on Monday, April 5, to share a reel with Dubey while grooving on the original song of 'tiktokforthegang'. Nia was seen in a short Ruffled black gown whereas Ravi Dubey opted for an all-white ensemble. They were both seen grooving effortlessly and in sync and Nia wrote in the caption, "You're a sport, Ravi Dubey, for agreeing to do it on the spot" along with a laughing emoticon.

Check out Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey's video and fans' reactions

Soon enough the post was flooded with comments by their fans and friends within hours. Ravi Dubey wrote in Hindi which said he came to know yesterday how much sweat does it go in creating a single reel to which Nia cracked up and replied "hahahahahahaha". Dubey's wife Sargun commented in Hindi that said they must have taken 200 takes for the video. Jamai 2.0 costar Achint Kaur wrote "Hahaa" with fire emoticons. Their fans went into a frenzy upon watching the reel and wrote "Omg y'all so cute", "wow", "beyond beautiful" whereas some people were curious whether Dubey's wife Sargun was jealous of the video.

In another Nia Sharma's Instagram post from yesterday, she shared pictures of the outing with Ravi Dubey's wife Sargun and friend Gautam Sharma. While Nia was seen in the same black gown as reel, she wore white stilettos and accessorized with a fancy handbag. Nia joked in the caption that she might have to reconsider her friendship with Sargun since only 2 out of 500 pictures clicked by the latter could land on Instagram. She wrote in the caption "Hey I’m out for Lunch’ kind of look! @shagun08 @gautam.sharma13 Only 2 out of 500 pics u both clicked of me could land on IG. I’m going to reconsider our friendship."

About Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey's Jamai 2.0

Jamai 2.0 is the direct sequel of the TV serial Jamai Raja which aired on Zee TV in August 2014 and ended in March 2017 after a successful three-year run. Nia and Ravi essay the roles of Sid and Roshni respectively, who have to overcome several challenges including Roshni's mother's Durga Devi's multiple attempts to throw Sid out of her daughter's life. Apart from them, Jamai 2.0 cast also includes Achint Kaur, Mohan Kapoor, Shruti Ulfat, Shiny Doshi, Tia Bajaj, Sanjay Swaraj, and many more.

Promo Image Source: Nia Sharma's Instagram

