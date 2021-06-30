Last Updated:

Nia Sharma Assures Fans Of An 'unusual Story Of Love And Hate' In Ankhiyaan Da Ghar Teaser

Nia Sharma released the teaser of her upcoming music video alongside Kamal Kumar, titled 'Ankhiyaan Da Ghar', which boasts of an "unusual story of love & hate".

Kashyap Vora
Nia Sharma

Television actor Nia Sharma is all set to star alongside Kamal Kumar in the music video of singer Yasser Desai's upcoming melody, titled Ankhiyaan Da Ghar. Ahead of the romantic song's premiere on Zee Music Company's YouTube channel, the Jamai Raja star teased its music video's release on social media and hiked fans' excitement about the same by releasing its teaser. Earlier today, Nia shared the teaser of Ankhiyaan Da Ghar song on her Instagram handle, which assured netizens of "an unusual story of love & hate".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nia Sharma teases Ankhiyaan Da Ghar song's release with its music video teaser

After winning netizens' hearts with her on-screen chemistry with celebrity pal Arjun Bijlani in the music video of Tum Bewafa Ho, Nia Sharma will now star in the music video of the Zee Music Company-produced song, Ankhiyaan Da Ghar. While the 30-year-old actor has been promoting the song with its poster releases for the last two weeks, she has finally released the teaser of Ankhiyaan Da Ghar's music video on social media. Following the announcement of the song's release date along with unveiling its brand-new poster, the newly-released teaser of the upcoming song has been garnering a lot of attention online. 

The teaser kicks off with Kamal Kumar going down on one knee to propose Nia Sharma while the latter rejects his proposal with a tight slap on his face. The same is followed by some mushy moments between the two and it also features glimpses of the ups and downs in their love story. Sharing the teaser on her Instagram handle, Nia wrote, "Releasing 2nd July. Nanak Chandra films Present #Ankhiyaan Da Ghar out on #zeemusic". 

Check out Nia Sharma's Instagram post below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Take a look at some fan reactions to the teaser here:

More about "Ankhiyaan Da Ghar"

Sung by the Pallo Latke fame singer Yaseer Desai, the music of Ankhiyaan Da Ghar song is composed by Yug Bhusal while its lyrics are penned by prolific lyricist, Kunaal Vermaa. The upcoming song and its music video are produced by Deepu Sahu and Kamal Chandra and its music video is also helmed by the latter. Starring Nia Sharma and Kamal Kumar, Ankhiyaan Da Ghar will release on July 2, 2021. 

First Published:
