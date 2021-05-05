Nia Sharma Calls Out "woke Celebs" For Sharing Proning Tips, Asks Them To Amplify Doctors

Television actor Nia Sharma took to her social media to take a dig at celebrities who are teaching proning techniques. She advised them to follow only the videos made by doctors if someone wants to spread awareness. Nia Sharma also suggested that we even have Google for the same purpose.

Nia Sharma slams 'woke celebrities' for demonstrating proning technique

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her tweet regarding proning technique. In the tweet, she wrote, “To those 'Woke celebs' now teaching Proning technique on social media. Kindly amplify the doctors' videos if at all you want to spread awareness. You clearly didn't know anything about it before doctors introduced it. 'Google' bhi hai hamare paas. #Proning”. In the caption of her Instagram post, she wrote, “Also please start your video by showing your ‘License to teach’!!”. Take a look at her post below.

Netizens praised her post and agreed with her thoughts. One of the users wrote, “So aptly said, Thank you for this”. Several other users also said that her post was much needed. Check out some of the comments below.

Proning technique is the process of turning a patient with precise and safe motions, from their back into their abdomen (stomach), lying them face down. This is a medically accepted technique that improves the breathing and oxygenation level of the body. The technique is very beneficial to COVID-19 patients.

Nia Sharma's social media presence

Nia Sharma is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. On April 29, 2021, she slammed woke celebrities and advised them to mention vaccination centers. In the tweet, she wrote, "Every woke celebrity of this nation urging people to get vaccinated...Kindly mention the name of the centers that have it readily available at this moment so that people queuing up in thousands for days now don’t look stupid". She wrote in the end "P.S we need to get vaccinated". Take a look at her tweet below.

Every woke celebrity of this nation urging people to get vaccinated...Kindly mention the name of the centres that have it readily available at this moment so that people queuing up in thousands for days now don’t look stupid.

P.S we need to get vaccinated. — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) April 29, 2021

On the professional front, Nia Sharma was last seen in Jamai Raja 2.0, in which she played the role of Roshini. In 2020, she also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made in India. She even won the reality show.

Promo Image: Nia Sharma's Instagram

