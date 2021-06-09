Nia Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee Make Peace After Online Spat Over Pearl V Puri Case

Indian TV actors Nia Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee buried the hatchet after their Twitter spat over Pearl V Puri’s case. While Sharma apologised for making a personal comment, Bhattacharjee reciprocated. On Tuesday, Nia took to the story session of her verified Instagram and wrote that her mom, brother and Ravi "very lovingly" told her that she wasn't right and considering the three close ones can't be wrong, she apologised to Devoleena. "I'm sorry (heart emojis) It was impulsive. Hope you'll forget, read an excerpt.

Responding to it, Devoleena shared Nia's note on her Instagram handle and added, "Hey Nia Sharma that is ok. Forgive me too if I have hurt you though that wasn't my intention at all. Convey my regards to your mom, brother and Ravi. Stay safe and take care". Later, Nia also shared her note on Twitter and captioned, "Ending where it started! ‘Sorry’ once again". In no time, Devoleena replied to Nia's tweet with "Seems like never started".

Seems like never https://t.co/MT4otVyxsX i said badi badi sehero mein choti choti ladayee hoti rehti hai. ❤️Accept my apologies too. 🙌🏻❤️🌺 https://t.co/v001EoLOZH — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 8, 2021

After Pearl V Puri's arrest, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor had reacted to the row via a thread on her Twitter handle. In the tweet, the actor neither supported Pearl V Puri nor the minor girl; however, she had slammed the people who called the minor girl a "gold digger". In her brief take, Bhattacharjee asked people to do "strike" and "candle march" if they support Pearl rather than writing hateful things for the minor girl.

On the other than, the Jamai Raja actor had reacted to Devoleena's strike comment while saying that one cannot do a candle march or strike during the pandemic. Further, she took a dig at the latter's dancing reels and asked her to practice before "making Instagram reels". On the other hand, Devoleena addressed Nia's remark and gave a strong reply as she wrote about how Nia should know that one cannot be a good human just because one has fashion skills. The duo has deleted their previous tweets from their respective feed.

The Bepanah Pyaar actor was accused of raping a minor girl. After which he was taken into custody by the Waliv police station in Vasai, near Mumbai. As per ANI, a case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act(POCSO) Act, 2012.

