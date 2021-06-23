Nia Sharma Dons Chic Baby Pink Dress In Latest Post; Leaves Fans Stunned

Nia Sharma's Instagram photos always make a style statement. In her latest post, Nia posted a set of photos wherein she is proudly seated in the lap of luxury. Pink seems to be an ongoing colour palette for the actor, whose quite a few posts sport the varied shades of the colour. Let's take a look at Nia Sharma's photos that exude a chic vibe!

Nia Sharma looks chic in her latest Instagram post

Nia Sharma took to Instagram to share a set of three photos of herself. She is dressed in a short baby pink dress and is sitting in a spacious luxury car with a wide sunroof. Her makeup is done by celebrity makeup artists Shura and Bhavin. The duo has also styled Nia Sharma several times before and recently they have styled Raveena Tandon for a bunch of magazine cover shoots and Tv shows.

In all three photos, Nia is looking away from the camera and outside the window. The eyeliner and lipstick match the shade of her dress. Her hair is well set and parted in the middle. She is wearing a pair of black velvet heels which has a huge bow at the ankles. Her cellphone case that reads "SLAY" also matches Nia's outfit for the day. Next to Nia, is a huge black tote bag. As much as the pictures look stunning, the caption also has us intrigued as she wrote, "Was I this girl 10 years ago…. Is what makes me smile. 😊

Nia Sharma's Instagram post received love from the fans in the form of heart emojis. Actor Lataa Saberwal also commented on Nia's post saying "wonderful". What caught the reader's eye was Nia's caption that reminisces her past and is happy about her progress from 10 years till now.

A look at Nia Sharma's projects

Nia Sharma will be seen in the music video Ankhiyaan Da Ghar. The poster for the music video was released a few days ago on her Instagram account. She also shared a short behind-the-scenes video from the filming location in Valod, Gujarat where she interacted with a few young fans. Nia Sharma's latest Instagram photos are from the promotional events for the same song. The song is a romantic number sung by Yasser Desai. The music video also stars Kamal Kumar alongside Nia Sharma.

IMAGE: NIA SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.