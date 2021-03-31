Nia Sharma Feels Like 'fish Out Of Water' In Gorgeous Blue Tulle Dress; See Pics

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram account on March 31, 2021, and shared a picture of herself in a dress that had unending frills to it. The actor has expressed her love for the frills in the captions and that she feels just like a fish out of water in the ensemble. Read along to take a look at the picture and what her fans and followers have to say.

Nia Sharma feels like "fish out of water"

The gorgeous ensemble that the actor donned was made of blue net cloth, resembling a tutu dress, and the frill detail scattered all around her dress starting from the shoulders and going down till the floor. For the first two pictures that Nia shared, she posed leaning on the car door and had her feet on the handle. Her hair was styled in a sleek manner and tucked behind. She wrote in the caption, “Like a [fish emoji] out of water @sumanfashionmaker thank you for creating the unending frills..loveeeddd it” and further tagged her team of stylists and photographers. The picture has over 142k likes so far, which are increasing by the minutes and a series of comments by her fans and friends that are in awe of the outfit. Take a look at some of the comments here.

The second set of pictures that Nia shared, featured her sitting in the passenger seat of the car. In this set of pictures, her embellished spaghetti-strapped top was visible, and they also gave a closer look to her makeup. The actor had gone for a nude lip, with blue eyeliner and added a pair of golden gloves for accessories. For the last two pictures, she was seen leaning out of the sunroof of her car. With this post, she kept her caption simple and just added a water droplet emoji.

Apart from this, Sharma had shared another series of pictures in a bright pink flowy tulle dress on Monday, March 30, 2021, which also had fans and friends raving about her. She was seen running in the picture and made a train-catching reference with it in her caption. Nia wrote, “Just as you reach the station and you see your train leaving..”.

Promo Image Courtesy: Nia Sharma's Instagram

