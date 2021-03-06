Nia Sharma Flaunts Her Smile In New Post, Says Its 'Proof We All Brush Our Teeth Everyday'

Jamai Raja fame Nia Sharma is one of the most fashionable actors of the Indian TV industry. Nia Sharma's Instagram posts speak of her fashionable outfits and her lavish lifestyle. Recently the actor shared pictures with some of her celebrity friends, on Instagram. In the pictures shared on social media, Nia Sharma clearly mentioned that the pictures were proof they "brush their teeth every day".

Nia Sharma's witty Instagram post will make your day

Nia Sharma shared a picture of herself smiling and laughing her heart out in a candid picture. She also shared a selfie with her celebrity friends. In the caption, Nia Sharma wrote, "Proof we all brush our teeth everyday ðŸ˜„ Just for the smilesâ¤ï¸@gulaam_gouse_deewani ðŸ¥‚ thank u.@amrin15 thanks for clicking everyone’s pics. What would we do without youðŸ˜Œ" (sic) Gaming up her style quotient, Nia Sharma looked pretty in her white dress and red jacket.

She wore a white pleated mini dress and paired it with a stylish red jacket. She completed her outfit with a pair of white ankle-length boots. Nia Sharma went for dark red lipstick, to go with her outfit and tied her hair in a sleek low pony. Nia Sharma's friends Gautam Sharma, Rahul Sudhir, Shivin Narang, Amrin Chakkiwala, and Reyhna Pandit were also seen in one of the pictures. Netizens also left comments under Nia Sharma's photos. An Instagram user complimented Nia and wrote, 'Stunning', while another wrote, 'So cute' and 'Awesome' under her Instagram post.

On the professional front, Nia Sharma rose to fame after appearing on the fictional fantasy TV show Naagin. She was a part of the show for several seasons. Next, she will be seen in the second season of Jamai Raja, which will release on Zee5. Jamai Raja 2.0 also stars Ravi Dubey and Archit Kaur in the lead roles. The popular web series follows the love story of Siddharth and Roshni. Siddharth's main aim in life is to seek revenge from Roshni's mother Durga Devi, who owns a chain of nightclubs in the city.

