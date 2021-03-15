Nia Sharma Flaunts Her Tanned Skin In New Photos, Fans Praise Her Bold Look

Actor Nia Sharma took to Instagram to share some photos where she flaunts her tanned skin. The actor can be seen in a hot black jacket where she reveals her tanned skin. In the caption, she wrote, "Tan lines are better than Blurred lines!".

Nia Sharma reveals the difference between tan lines & blurred lines

Fans showered immense love on Nia Sharma's post. The post has garnered over ninety-five thousand likes on Instagram. and over a thousand comments. Several fans expressed their love through emojis in the comments section while several others praised her bold avatar. Check out some of the reactions below.

Nia Sharma's social media presence

Nia Sharma is quite active on Instagram and has garnered a lot of followers on her social media account. Recently, the actor shared a video of her walking up the stairs of a mall where the banner of her advertisement was in the background. In the video, we can hear her saying, "I want to be styled by that girl who is on that poster in the back" while pointing at her picture, and then she says "but that girl happens to be me though. It's okay. Thank you." In the next picture, Nia can be seen giving a big smile to the camera while sitting on the stairs of the mall with her advertisement banner in the background. In the caption, she wrote," Basking in a lil self love! Years of ‘trolling’ on my outfits .. it got me here! ‘Thank you’ looks great though". Take a look at the post below.

More about Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma made her acting debut by playing the role of Anu in the popular show Kaali-Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. Her performance got a very positive response from the audience. She then played the role of Manvi in Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Bhena for which she received a lot of praises and awards. She played that role for two years. She then starred in Jamai Raja in which she played the role of Roshni Patel. She also starred in the spin-off of Jamai Raja called Jamai 2.0. She played crucial roles in several shows like Meri Durga, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Naagin. She also participated in several reality shows like Fear Factor and Comedy Nights Bachao.

Image Credits: Nia Sharma's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.