Nia Sharma Has A Unique Way Of Styling Her Swimwear; Here's Proof

Television actor Nia Sharma is considered as one of the most fashionable actors in the entertainment industry. She has always kept her fans updated with her fashion statements through her vivid social media posts. The actor excels in styling bikinis and swimwear and does not shy away from putting together a bold set of outfits for the Gram. Here is a look at five instances in which she set an example by aptly styling her beachwear.

Nia Sharma’s swimwear style

1. In this picture, Nia Sharma is seen stunning in a set of black and crochet mix bikini. She is wearing a bikini set that has a high neck pattern with a proper crochet design. She has also kept her makeup nude, highlighting the outfit in this attire. The soft beach wave hairstyle also stands out in the picture.

2. In this post, Nia Sharma has opted for a bright baby pink swimsuit. The swimsuit comes with a backless pattern and has been attached with two knotting threads. In the picture, she has kept her eye makeup prominent and has opted for a light pink lipstick which enhances the look. She has also left her hair open with a natural texture, enhancing the look instantly.

3. In this video, Nia Sharma has decided to keep her look uber cool with a bright pink two-piece and a simple sheer shirt. She has also folded up the sleeves of the T-shirt, adding a personal touch to the look. In accessories, she is seen wearing a pair of shades that has a white frame to keep the look colour coordinated. Nia Sharma is also seen wearing a few chains to add an extra effect.

4. In this photoshoot, Nia Sharma is seen wearing a simple white bodysuit which given an elegant and sophisticated vibe. The piece has been paired with a bright red lipstick which keeps the look simple and bold. Her hair has also been left open with a side partition.

5. In these pictures, Nia Sharma is seen wearing a bold red two-piece bikini which has a one-shoulder-off pattern. The simple bikini has been paired with a gold chain which has a low-neck pattern. She has tied her hair back and has added a light red lip colour to suit the look.

