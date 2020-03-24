The Debate
Nia Sharma's Looks In Printed Outfits Will Give You Fashion Goals; See Pictures Here

Television News

Nia Sharma is known for her role in 'Naagin' and other tv shows. But she is also popular as a fashionista. Here are some of her best looks in printed outfits.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is a popular Indian TV actor known for her roles in various Hindi shows. The actor has been a part of shows like Naagin, Shakti, Kaali-Ek Agnipariksha. She has also been a part of a few web series like Twisted and Jamai Raja 2.0.

She has a lot of followers on Instagram and is known for her fashion quotient. The actor is known to often post her pictures in stunning outfits and impress her fans. Here are some of Nia Sharma's photos in printed outfits. 

Nia Sharma's photos in printed outfits:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma shared this picture of her from the sets of Naagin 4. She is seen wearing a blue colour Anarkali dress, with white flowers printed all over. She accessorized the look with oxidized bangles and large earrings. Nia Sharma had curled her hair towards the end and wore a pretty little bindi on her forehead to complete her look.

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

The Naagin actor shared this picture on her Instagram in a Label D outfit. The printed yellow and blue outfit looked perfect on her as she boldly paired it with boots. With a huge mang tika on her forehead and the oxidised ring, Nia Sharma looks attractive. She let her wavy hair down and posed candidly.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

In another video that she shared on her Instagram, Nia appears in this printed blue outfit that made her look gorgeous. The blue lehenga and the blouse looks perfect on her as she enjoys the sunset in the background. She also shared a few pictures in the same dress that looked beautiful on her. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
