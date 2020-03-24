Nia Sharma's Looks In Printed Outfits Will Give You Fashion Goals; See Pictures Here

Nia Sharma is a popular Indian TV actor known for her roles in various Hindi shows. The actor has been a part of shows like Naagin, Shakti, Kaali-Ek Agnipariksha. She has also been a part of a few web series like Twisted and Jamai Raja 2.0.

She has a lot of followers on Instagram and is known for her fashion quotient. The actor is known to often post her pictures in stunning outfits and impress her fans. Here are some of Nia Sharma's photos in printed outfits.

Nia Sharma's photos in printed outfits:

Nia Sharma shared this picture of her from the sets of Naagin 4. She is seen wearing a blue colour Anarkali dress, with white flowers printed all over. She accessorized the look with oxidized bangles and large earrings. Nia Sharma had curled her hair towards the end and wore a pretty little bindi on her forehead to complete her look.

The Naagin actor shared this picture on her Instagram in a Label D outfit. The printed yellow and blue outfit looked perfect on her as she boldly paired it with boots. With a huge mang tika on her forehead and the oxidised ring, Nia Sharma looks attractive. She let her wavy hair down and posed candidly.

In another video that she shared on her Instagram, Nia appears in this printed blue outfit that made her look gorgeous. The blue lehenga and the blouse looks perfect on her as she enjoys the sunset in the background. She also shared a few pictures in the same dress that looked beautiful on her.

