Nia Sharma On Being Judged For Her Outfit Choices: Had I Started Directly In Bollywood...

Nia Sharma has always been vocal about the challenges women face in today's society. The actress addressed the constant judgment she faces for her outfit choices. She also spoke about the underlying stereotypes and biases prevalent in the industry.

2 things you need to know

Nia Sharma rose to fame with her stint in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

The actress often faces public scrutiny for her bold outfit choices.

Breaking the 'Bahu' image

In an interview with The Male Feminist, Nia Sharma recalled a distressing incident where a video of her dancing at Universal Studios was sensationalized into a cringe-worthy article, focusing on her "outfit" rather than her "talent". She expressed frustration over such misleading and objectifying articles being written about her regularly. Nia attributes this to her TV background and said that Bollywood celebrities do not face the same level of scrutiny. She also revealed that the judgment she faces is often tied to her portrayal of 'bahu' (daughter-in-law) characters on television.

(Nia Sharma says that she wanted to be a journalist | Image: Nia Sharma/Instagram)

She expressed that had her journey started in Bollywood directly, without her TV background, the scrutiny over her choices would not have been as severe. The actress said that she never aspired to be a TV actress and her "destiny" led her to this career path. "That's it. It ends there. That's the only thing. Had I been this woman who had started in Bollywood directly, had I directly been in Bollywood and done this, this (judgment) would have never happened," she said.

Nia Sharma on her life post father's demise

During the interview, Nia Sharma opened up about the impact her father's early passing had on her family's life. She shared personal experiences that shaped her into the strong and outspoken person she is today. Despite her outspoken nature sometimes being misunderstood, she stated that she remains steadfast in her beliefs and stands tall in the face of judgment.

Meanwhile, the Jamai Raja actress stressed the importance of women being financially empowered and independent. Nia believes that women should not rely on anyone else to secure their futures and should have the freedom to pursue their dreams and ambitions fearlessly.