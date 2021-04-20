Nia Sharma Oozes Oomph In These Stunning Pics, Says 'vibe Matters The Most'

Television actor Nia Sharma took to Instagram on late Monday, April 19, 2021, to share some alluring pictures that have taken the internet by storm. The actor shared pictures of herself in a bikini and also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

In the first monochrome picture, the actor can be seen striking a stunning pose as she lies down on an empty beach. In the other pictures, Nia also went on strike some stunning more poses. One can also notice the water and a few birds in the background. The actor donned a black bikini with detailed work and opted for a wavy hairdo, well-done brows and dewy makeup.

Along with the pictures, the actor penned a note talking about how she paints her own portraits. She wrote, “In my head is where I paint my own Portraits.. No one else will and that’s fine by me. #vibemattersthemost”. Take a look at Nia Sharma's Instagram post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans flooded the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users commented on how stunning the actor looked, while the others were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “U r just â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸Nia...This is something else...ðŸ‘Œ..Luv u dear”. Another user wrote, “forever crush”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this post, Nia Sharma goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional account. Nia Sharma recently posted a reel video of herself dancing with Shivika Pratap Singh, the choreographer's assistant. The actor performed a dance to Cardi B's song Up. She was dressed in a latex pink dress with the word 'Barbie' written on it, twining with Shivika. The duo paired their dress with white shoes. In the caption, Nia wrote 'Clubs shut but your inner soul wants to go out dancing... Twinning with @shivikapratapofficial @akshayjainofficial'. The reel was shot by her choreographer Akshay Jain. Take a look at the post below.

Image Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

