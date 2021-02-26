Nia Sharma Opens Up On Her Probelms With 'Jamai 2.0' Co-star Ravi Dubey

Television actor Nia Sharma recently opened up on her relationship with Jamai Raja co-star Ravi Dubey as the second instalment of the series was recently released on ZEE5. The actor revealed that her differences with Ravi kicked off in the very beginning itself as they both had distinct and different ways of approaching work. In the short interaction with Hindustan Times, she also specified that the makers had to intervene and help them pull it together as it was hard to hide the tension on screen as well.

Television actor Nia Sharma had a candid interaction with the portal where she opened up on her upcoming OTT release Jamai Raja 2.0 and her equation with her co-star. The actor revealed that at the beginning of Jamai Raja, the actors did not get along well as they were not the most compatible people due to their different ways of working. She stated that they even arrived at a point where they could not stand each other on the sets. Nia Sharma believed that as she was just 23 at that time and her unwillingness to run the lines multiple times also impacted their relationship to a great extent.

Nia Sharma also revealed that the makers put them on a conference call and informed them that the show was doing well but their attitude towards each other was even showing up on the screen. They asked the two artists to sort out their differences as they did not want the show to suffer due to their personal issues. Nia Sharma also clarified that things got better for them in the subsequent days and now they even call each other their family.

Nia Sharma also shed some light on the bold nature of Jamai Raja 2.0 and how she managed to pull the entire series off. The actor said that the entire point of the spin-off was to make it more exciting and bolder for the audience. She said that she has never been apprehensive of anything in life and hence, she does not make a fuss out of the bold scenes either.

