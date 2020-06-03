Nia Sharma Or Aalisha Panwar; Who Wore White Saree Better?

Nia Sharma and Aalisha Pawar are two prominent actors who have carved a niche for themselves in the television industry. Here, Nia Sharma and Aalisha Pawar were spotted in pearl white saree. Check out which of these two actors' white saree is your favourite.

Also read | Deepika Padukone's experimental look or Emily's casual styling; who slayed it better

Nia Sharma's Ethnic Wardrobe -

Here, Nia Sharma wore her mother's saree. She can be spotted donning a sheer pearly white saree. The ethnic wear was paired with a strap blouse with a plunging neckline. The Naagin actor's hairdo was set by pulling her hair in a mid-parted low bun.

For glam, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor looked ravishing in smokey eye makeup. Nia Sharma finished off her look with a pair of long earrings that reached down till her neck. She captioned the post as, “Outfit: My mom’s sareeeee! on Mother’s dayyyyy!! @aashkagoradia the lashes are loveee! Thankkk uuuuu @reneebyaashka”.

Also read | Nia Sharma or Deepika Padukone: Who wore bodycon maxi dress better?

Aalisha Pawar's White Netted Saree -

In this post, Aalisha Pawar showed her love for white. She stunned in a white netted saree. The ethnic wear had a floral design print on the netted pallu. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor clubbed the saree with a retro-style blouse that had a long flare sleeve design. Her blouse was backless.

For glam, Aalisha Pawar opted for a simple makeup look and left her hair open with side braided hairdo. She captioned her picture as "For the LoVe of WhItE....... 💫 #MeriGudiya #Madhuri @starbharat #Staytuned 💛". Take a look at Aalisha Pawar's white saree.

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar to Ananya Panday, actors who slayed in black party wear ensembles

Nia Sharma rose to fame with her appearance in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. In the other news, her recent show, Naagin 4 will go off-air post-lockdown as Ekta Kapoor recently confirmed the news. Nia Sharma who portrayed the role of Bela in Naagin 4, in a media interaction, mentioned that she isn’t disappointed with the show going off-air and revealed that the makers of the show were professional enough to tell her about this in advance.

On the other hand, Aalisha Panwar is best known for her work in Colors TV's thriller Ishq Mein Marjawan. She is currently seen in Star Bharat's Meri Gudiya. Meri Gudiya is an Indian television fantasy drama series that premiered on December 16, 2019.

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar vs Nushrat Bharucha: Who donned v-neck gown better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.