Nia Sharma Or Karishma Tanna | Who Rocked Yellow Jumpsuit Better?

Nia Sharma and Karishma Tanna are the most sought after actors in the television industry today. Interestingly, While Nia Sharma was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Karishma Tanna, on the other hand, is a part of the on-going Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The duo is known for their impeccable fashion choices and their Instagram is a paradise for many who love their on-point style statements. Here's a sneak peek into the time when Nia Sharma and Karishma Tanna sported similar yellow jumpsuits.

Nia Sharma & Karishma Tanna's yellow jumpsuits

Nia Sharma

While promoting Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 in 2017, Nia Sharma sported a pretty yellow jumpsuit in Amritsar. She left her open and opted for minimal makeup. Not to miss Sharma's photos with her fellow friend and co-contestant Rithvik Dhanjani that spoke volumes of her bond with him.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna, for one of her events on television, pulled off an elegant yellow jumpsuit. She ditched accessories and wore the least makeup. She complemented her attire with beige heels. With a bow at the waist, Karishma Tanna's photos in the yellow jumpsuit received many comments from fans.

Meanwhile, Both Nia and Karishma are all-time active members of social media and their posts time and again storm the internet. Both the actors are busy performing indoor workouts shelling out major fitness goals for fans amid lockdown. Check out the duo's recent Instagram updates.

