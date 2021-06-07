Nia Sharma Reacts To Anirudh Dave’s Emotional Reply: ‘My Hands Shivered While I Wrote It’

On May 1, Nia Sharma had sent prayers and wishes to her friend, Anirudh Dave, who is in the hospital, battling illness due to Coronavirus. The latter, who completed his 29th day in hospital on May 28, took to his Twitter on June 6 and replied to Nia's tweet. He wrote in Hindi, "Dear Nia Sharma, I am highly touched. There's a lot of courage in prayers, and medicines are just brought. Thanks a ton for your constant strength. You've given me a lot of strength, which I will never forget."

He remarked that he's a fan of her since Kaali Ek Agnipariksha, and added, "Don't forget this ever. Be blessed, rockstar. Will see you soon." As soon as Nia stumbled upon his emotional message, she replied to him by saying that her "hands shivered while she wrote that note to only see him replying to it now." The Naagin actor continued that she will keep praying for his recovery till he’s back home with his little one. She went on to call Anirudh a fighter.

Nia reacts to Anirudh Dave’s emotional reply

Anirudh Dave's health update

On wife Shubhi Ahuja's birthday, Anirudh shared a family portrait and wrote that this year, his wish was very different in this difficult time and that, now, after so many days, he's stopped counting. He remarked that his son Anishq makes him stronger every day, which in turn gives him immense strength to fight, to keep calm, to sustain and to keep patient. Anirudh added that his wife and son gave him an example of courage as they kept boosting him to fight this virus.

As soon as his note was up, actor Sahil Anand wrote, "You are the strongest person I have seen. God bless you and waiting to c u all rocking again." Gautam Rode, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Arrti Singh, Jankee Parekh Mehta, Sana Amin Sheikh, Nakuul Mehta, and many others wished him a speedy recovery. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 23, and ever since then, the actor has been battling the virus.

IMAGE: NIA SHARMA/ ANIRUDH DAVE’S INSTAGRAM

